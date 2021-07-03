Vaccine hesitancy continues for some younger Americans. Here's one reason why

Destiny Britt has given the Covid-19 vaccine a lot of thought and has no plans to get vaccinated anytime soon.

"Don't take it as when people don't want to take the vaccine as being rebellious," she said.

The 21-year Atlanta native is skeptical of the vaccines thanks in large part due to the legacy of Tuskegee syphilis study, she says. Yet, some experts say this isn't the only reason why some younger people may still be hesitant months after the vaccines became available.

Despite the research she's done, Britt worries about the potential rare side effects of the vaccines, like myocarditis a condition that causes inflammation of the heart.

"But how do I know that that small percentage won't be me?" she asks.

Britt's continued distrust comes as Covid-19 deaths have fallen dramatically across the United States. Average daily deaths are less than a tenth of what they were at the peak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- but nearly 300 people are still dying of Covid-19 each day in the US.