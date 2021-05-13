Vaccinated Americans, go wild!

Read exactly what Walensky said: Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy. Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.

Is it time to hug a stranger? After the third time I read that quote, and the part about not having to physically distance, I seriously thought about going to ask a stranger on the street if they were vaccinated and if they wanted a full-on bear hug. (Not a cautious hug.)

It's an abrupt and unexpected re-interpretation of the science from the traditionally slow-moving CDC, particularly when it comes to indoors. It's certainly a lot simpler than the color-coded guidance issued by the CDC in April. And it speaks to the larger effort to get people to burst out of the Covid bubble.