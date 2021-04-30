UV lights, cars with Trump bumper stickers and a lack of transparency illustrate ongoing GOP-driven ballot review in Arizona

OAN, or the One America News Network, is a small, far-right wing outlet that has promoted false claims that Trump won the 2020 election. Trump had previously encouraged his supporters to turn to OAN, angered when Fox News, a longtime Trump favorite, was the first media outlet to call Arizona for Biden. OAN's hosts have publicly urged their followers on social media to donate to cover the costs of the Arizona audit.

OAN is also the host of the live stream from the ballot counting floor in the coliseum, which Ken Bennett, the hired representative for the Arizona state senate, touted as proof of "transparency."

The process has been far from transparent. No independent reporters were allowed inside the Coliseum until a group of Arizona news agencies and their lawyer won access inside for one pool reporter, one videographer and one photographer at any one time.

Sellers, the Maricopa Board of Supervisors chairman, called such open bias among supposed election workers astonishing.

"When you accept responsibility for an election, it can't be about a party," he said. "It can't be about a person. It has to be about representing all the voters."