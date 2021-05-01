Utah GOP vote to censure Mitt Romney fails while senator is booed at convention

Guymon told CNN after the vote that he believes the closeness of the result reflects that there has been a "turn of the tide" against the Utah senator following his votes to convict Trump in his two impeachment trials. Guymon added that a number of delegates told him that they had decided not to vote for the censure resolution because they felt that Romney had "received the message" when he was booed earlier in the day when he came on stage to make remarks at the organizing convention.

There are about 4,000 GOP state delegates, but only about half of those delegates attended the organizing convention this year because it was mainly party business and not any major nominations, so some people opted to stay home. Attendance was also lower because of the pandemic. By the time the censure resolution against Romney came up, many of the delegates had already left the venue.

CNN has reached out to Romney's office for comment.

Romney has long had a fraught relationship with the hardcore activists within the Utah Republican Party, whose delegates tend to be more conservative than GOP voters statewide. Even before the impeachment votes, many activists resented Romney's decision to run for the seat of retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch in 2018, because Romney had just moved back to Utah after living for many years in Massachusetts and serving as governor there.