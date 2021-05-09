Utah GOP governor defends Republicans' push to end enhanced unemployment

Utah GOP Gov. Spencer Cox on Sunday defended Republicans' push to end enhanced unemployment, saying that while families are struggling, the benefit must be rolled back "at some point."

Utah GOP Gov. Spencer Cox on Sunday defended Republicans' push to end enhanced unemployment, saying that although some families continue to struggle amid the pandemic's economic fallout, the benefit must be rolled back "at some point."

Citing the state's low unemployment rate, Cox told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that the biggest problem in Utah is finding workers for unfilled jobs, and claimed officials have found that the federal jobless benefits, including the $300 weekly boost meant to help people out of work amid the coronavirus pandemic "is a disincentive."

"It is a terrible jobs report," he said, referring to Friday's report that showed the US economy added a scant 266,000 jobs in April, "but that's what happens when we pay people not to work. There are families struggling, we want to help them out, but at some point, have to roll that back."

Several Republican governors have announced they are planning to roll back the enhanced benefits, including the governors of Montana, South Carolina and Arkansas, with that state's governor saying "employees are as scarce today as jobs were a year ago."