Use-of-force expert for defense says Derek Chauvin was justified in kneeling on George Floyd

"I kept saying, baby get up the police is here. So he looked, and we look to the right and the police tapped on the window with the flashlight," she testified. "When he seen the man, the man had a gun at the window when he looked back to him. So he instantly grab the wheel, and he was like, 'please please, don't kill me! Don't shoot me!'"

Floyd was "very" startled by the officer with his gun out, she said. He did not complain of shortness of breath or chest pains and was not acting abnormal, she testified.

Officer on scene says crowd was aggressive

Minneapolis Park Police Officer Peter Chang testified Tuesday that he drove to the scene of Floyd's arrest last May after he heard a dispatch call for additional help.

Upon arrival, Chang was asked to watch over Floyd's vehicle and keep tabs on the two passengers who had been with him, Hill and Morries Hall, according to more than 25 minutes of Chang's body-camera footage played in court.

The three of them stood across the street from where Chauvin kneeled on Floyd and so only partially saw what was going on in front of Cup Foods. In court, Chang testified that he heard the bystanders on scene yelling.