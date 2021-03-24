US will see 27 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this week, White House says

"Importantly, today we cross a milestone: 70% of Americans age 65 and over have now received at least one shot. This is a long way from seven weeks ago, when only 8% of seniors had received a single shot."

On the local level, the Biden administration appears on track to reach its goal of having enough Covid-19 vaccine for every adult by the end of May, Freeman said.

"I think it's possible," she said.

About 25% of the total US population already has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, "which is a pretty amazing milestone," Freeman said.

"We don't really have any reason to believe that production will decline at this point. We might have a little week or two here where things are ramping up, but certainly in April we should see vaccine becoming much more available," Freeman said.

"Therefore, you should see some rapidly increasing expansions of vaccine appointments in communities across the country, beyond those initial priority groups and into populations that are more general," Freeman said. "So I think definitely by within the next four to six weeks we'll be into the general population."