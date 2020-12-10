US unemployment claims hit their highest level since mid-September

The numbers don't bode well for the labor market recovery.

Continued jobless claims, which count workers who have filed for unemployment benefits for at least two weeks in a row, rose to 5.8 million with seasonal adjustments in the week ended November 28. It was the first increase in continued claims since late August.

Economists have been looking closely at continued jobless claims, as they suspected that declines might be due to workers rolling onto other programs, such as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, after exhausting their state benefits.

The number of people on PEUC benefits ticked down to 4.5 million in the week ended November 21. But because the data lags behind other numbers in the report it does not yet reflect the clearly worsening conditions.

This "ugly round of data" is weighing on expectations for the December jobs report, said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics, in a note to clients. This month's jobs report isn't due until early January.

"Last week's [monthly] jobs report showed a rapid deceleration in the recovery in November, and surging UI claims only add to the picture of a slowing recovery this winter," Zhao said.