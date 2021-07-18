US surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight Covid misinformation: 'It's not enough'

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday said social media platforms must recognize that they played "a major role" in the spread of misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and while they've taken some steps to fight back, it hasn't been enough.

"Some of them have worked to try to, you know, up promote accurate sources like the CDC and other medical sources. Others have tried to reduce the prevalence of false sources and search results," Murthy told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "But what I've also said to them, publicly and privately, is that it's not enough. That we are still seeing a proliferation of misinformation online. And we know that health misinformation harms people's health. It costs them their lives."