US stars Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe cause upsets at Wimbledon

The 28-year-old, who won the US Open in 2017, has never progressed past the quarterfinals at the All England Club but showed plenty of promise against the Czech 10th seed, in what was her first match playing on grass since 2019.

"It's so special, obviously not playing on grass for two years and then being able to come back, and my first match on grass is on Centre Court here with fans back is really just a dream," Stephens said after the match.

Wimbledon is eagerly anticipated by tennis fans all around the world, and even more so this year after the tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

At the moment, there are 50% stadium capacities for Centre Court and No. 1 Court, and 75% for the smaller show courts.

The tournament's latter stages will be played in front of 100% capacity crowds as part of the UK government's pilot scheme.

Halep out of Tokyo Olympics