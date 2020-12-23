US reaches out to intelligence alliance partners on suspected Russian hack

White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien held a call on Tuesday with his counterparts in an international intelligence sharing alliance to discuss the suspected Russian cyberattack on US government agencies and propose a joint statement condemning the breach, according to a senior administration official and two officials from the other nations.

O'Brien's proposal for the countries to put out a joint statement of condemnation comes as President Donald Trump has tried to downplay the attack, saying in a tweet on Saturday that the media is making it a bigger deal than it is.

The US, UK Canada, Australia and New Zealand are the so-called Five Eyes alliance that shares a broad range of intelligence in one of the world's tightest multilateral arrangements. Microsoft, which was hit by the hack as well, said in a statement that the attack was "effectively an attack on the United States" but added that other Five Eyes countries were also impacted: Canada and the United Kingdom.