US oil rises above $60 as Texas gets pummeled with ice and snow

A gallon of gas rose to $2.51 on average in the United States Monday, according to AAA. That's 7 cents higher than a year ago and up 14 cents from last month. Gas prices bottomed out at $1.77 a gallon in April.

Speculation?

But the rebound in energy prices might not be all about the expectation that demand will return. Travel has rebounded but remains a pittance compared to what it was before the pandemic, and business travel could take years to return to normal. Commutes are probably dead forever for millions of workers who will continue to work from home long after Covid-19 is in the rear-view mirror. And oil companies are betting big on a future dominated by green energy.