US official says Israel was behind assassination of Iranian scientist

President Donald Trump has given Pompeo carte blanche to continue carrying out the administration's "maximum pressure" campaign over the next two months, the official said, adding that there will be more US sanctions on Iran this week and next.

The threat level to Americans in the region has not increased since the attack, particularly because Iran is blaming Israel for the assassination, the official said. But the US believes the Iranians have not yet retaliated for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite military force and the country's second most powerful leader, and that is the area the US intelligence community is watching right now, the official said.

The US government expects possible Iranian retaliation around the January 3 anniversary of the Soleimani strike, but the official explained that Iran's options are constrained because President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be about two weeks after that date.