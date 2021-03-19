US military says a third of troops opt out of being vaccinated, but the numbers suggest it's more

"For someone who's young and healthy and doesn't have the long-term information that they may want to know, it's a rational question to have," Place said. "The short-term safety profile is exceptional, but nobody, and I mean nobody, knows the long-term safety."

For now, demand is still far outpacing supply, with lines forming at different military facilities to get the vaccine, which is only available in limited quantities. As of last week, the military had received approximately 1.5 million doses and administered more than 90% to military and civilian personnel.

At Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, appointments to receive the available vaccine doses have filled quickly, with hundreds of service members coming through each day for their shots.

Officials expect the acceptance rate to rise as the vaccine becomes more widespread, allowing hesitant service members to see their peers complete the vaccine schedule.