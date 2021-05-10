US may be turning a corner on Covid-19. Here's when we could see cases and deaths plummet, expert says

"And then with the winter ... we have a big resurgence, maybe we have variants coming in from other countries, and we could start this whole process all over again and have another huge pandemic come the winter."

But it's unlikely the US will see a Covid-19 surge comparable to those of this past fall and winter if enough people are vaccinated, Fauci said in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"You may see blips but if we handle them well, it is unlikely that you'll see the kind of surge that we saw in the late fall and the early winter," Fauci said.

The more Americans vaccinated, the less likely it will be that once the fall and winter roll around, the US will see another significant surge, he added.

"That's the reason why vaccinations are so important," Fauci said.

Time to rethink indoor mask mandates, officials say

For now, the risk of Covid-19 has been substantially reduced with the help of vaccinations and it's time for some parts of the country to start lifting indoor mask requirements, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said.