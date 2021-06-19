US law enforcement 'very nervous' about proactive policing as gun violence soars

"Apprehending criminals is an effective way to prevent future crimes if they're detained," he said. "And people don't refrain from committing crimes because they're afraid of going to prison. They think they are not going to get caught right then and there. That's where deterrence works, because you're not going to get away with a crime and now you will."

Adrenaline-induced pursuits often end in excessive, sometimes deadly uses of force by police, according to community leaders and criminal justice experts.

"I'm an older white guy. I'm going to stop, I don't feel threatened," said Jeffrey Butts, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "There are people whose rational expectation is that (the stop) puts them in danger. They're going to have different response. It's amazing to me that we haven't confronted that and individual police officers don't think about that. They're just shocked and angered by someone daring to not comply."

But those against banning pursuits outright, including law enforcement officials and advocates, say a policy such as Chicago's is unrealistic, particularly when the fleeing suspect is armed.

"At the very moment that shootings and murders are skyrocketing, you have (people) from Philadelphia to Chicago questioning proactive police activity," Wexler said.