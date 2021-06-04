US labor market recovery picks up steam, adding 559,000 jobs in May

America's job market recovery picked up some steam in May, with 559,000 positions added back to the economy. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

It was a second sizable miss of analyst expectations after a big disappointment in April. Economists had predicted 650,000 jobs added in May.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. This is the lowest rate of joblessness since March 2020, when it stood at 4.4% and full effect of the pandemic lockdown hadn't happened yet.

Nevertheless, America is still down 7.6 million jobs compared with February 2020.

The labor force participation rate stood at 61.6% in May, showing that the unemployment rate went down not because people dropped out of the workforce but because they found jobs.

Still, it was a big improvement from the revised 278,000 jobs added in April. The initial read of 266,000 jobs last month was the biggest miss versus expectations since Refinitiv started recording that data in 1999.