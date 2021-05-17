US investigates second suspected case of mystery 'syndrome' near White House

Some officials tracking Havana Syndrome suggest that, if a foreign adversary is using some kind of directed energy weapon, the intent may not be to harass or maim US personnel, but rather to collect information from their cell phones.

"I don't know if they stumbled across a collection mechanism that allows it to be used as a weapon system or if they are just trying to collect (data from cell phones) and it (causes) adverse side effects," said one person with direct knowledge of the incidents. "From what I read that the jury's still out on what exactly people thought it was."

'We don't have the smoking gun'

The new incidents, including those in Washington, have sparked growing frustration among lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who say the intelligence community has failed to provide Congress with enough information on what it knows and how it's responding -- and has not properly taken care of the victims.

"I'm appalled that many of these individuals who were injured in the line of duty have had to fight to get adequate medical care, to have their injuries even recognized and acknowledge and to receive financial compensation," said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee.