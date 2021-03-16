US intelligence report says Russia attempted to interfere in 2020 election with goal of 'denigrating' Biden and helping Trump

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released its declassified report on foreign threats to 2020 federal elections, which concludes that foreign adversaries -- including Russia -- did attempt to interfere in the 2020 election.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released its declassified report on foreign threats to 2020 US elections Tuesday, which concludes that foreign adversaries -- including Russia -- did attempt to interfere.

Russia's efforts were aimed at "denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the US," it says.

"Unlike in 2016, we did not see persistent Russian cyber efforts to gain access to election infrastructure," the report notes.

The report also stated that there are "no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results."

That conclusion echoes what the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm said the day after the 2020 presidential election.