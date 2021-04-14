US intel chief says spy agencies still do not know 'where, when or how' Covid-19 was initially transmitted

CIA Director William Burns, who also appeared alongside other intelligence agency leaders Wednesday, that he agreed with Haines' remarks and added that it is clear to analysts "the Chinese leadership has not been fully forthcoming or fully transparent in working with the {World Health Organization} who were providing the kind of original complete data that would help answer those questions."

"We're doing everything we can, using all the sources available to all of us on this panel to try to get to the bottom of it," he added.

National Security Agency director and head of US Cyber Command Gen. Paul Nakasone noted that US cyber agencies are aiding that effort and continue to gather and analyze information around the virus' origins.

A source familiar with the intelligence told CNN late last month that the intelligence community is not currently leaning one way or the other regarding the two theories.

"We will probably never know the truth, because even the Chinese don't know the truth, and it will be difficult for US intelligence to figure it out if the Chinese never do," the source said. "The Chinese have NO interest in learning the truth, so it's hard to spy on them and find out what the truth is."