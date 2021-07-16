US intel assessments on Afghanistan warns of 'accelerating pace' of Taliban hold on country

US intelligence agencies currently believe that the Taliban could effectively choke off the Afghan government's import supply if they choose to do so and will likely encircle much of the country in the near future, one source familiar with assessments told CNN.

In addition, these sources say Taliban fighters could potentially move on the capital once they are confident the outcome would be successful.

One concern is that the Taliban may soon have the capability to lay siege to Kabul, forcing Afghan troops to fight or surrender. Members of the Afghan security forces have already been surrendering to the Taliban in cities and provinces around the country.

"They might not even have to take the risk of establishing battle positions around Kabul, they might only need to move in, when they're closer to thinking that victory is assured," the source familiar with assessments said.

But others warn that the Taliban is not currently capable of taking over Kabul militarily.

The increasing urgency around a potential Taliban takeover poses a challenge for President Joe Biden, whose critics are warning the US could face a "Saigon moment," a reference to the demoralizing scramble in 1975 as the US pulled its final troops out of Vietnam.