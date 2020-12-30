US hits record for daily Covid-19 deaths. Winter will be 'awful' before we see 'some light,' expert says

However, Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of the Biden-Harris transition Covid-19 advisory board, said vaccinations are moving at "clearly not an acceptable pace."

"We've basically vaccinated two million people in two weeks, so that's a million people a week," Gounder said. "At that pace it would take us over a decade to vaccinate all Americans with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine"

The country's current vaccination numbers are certainly not where "we wanted to be at the end of December," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN.

"Even if you undercount... how much undercount could it be? So we are below where we want to be," said Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "I believe that as we get into January, we are going to see an increase in the momentum which... I hope allows us to catch up to the projected pace that we had spoken about."

The quicker that happens, the quicker the country can begin to approach an "open season" of vaccinations, where vaccines can become widely available to the American public, Fauci said.

"When you get to the point, where you can essentially say anybody and everybody who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated, that's when you really turn around the dynamics of the outbreak," he added.