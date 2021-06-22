US government seizes dozens of US website domains connected to Iran

The US government's seizure of the outlets is a potentially provocative move amid the talks in Vienna about the the 2015 nuclear agreement. The sixth round of those discussions -- aimed at returning the US to the deal and getting Iran back into compliance -- wrapped up over the weekend.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters Monday that the US expected there to be a seventh round of talks and that Raisi's election would not have an impact on the negotiations in the Austrian capital.

"When it comes to our diplomacy, we've always said that it is absolutely in our interests to arrive at a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA precisely because it would allow us to once again permanently and verifiably prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," he said. "That was in our interests before the Iranian election. It is manifestly in our interests after the election."

"I would make the point that even though Iran will have a new president in the coming weeks, ultimately it is Iran's supreme leader who determines Iran's policy on a range of important issues," Price added.

