US government seizes dozens of US website domains connected to Iran

Both Press TV and Fars' tweets included a photo of a notice saying "this website has been seized" with text saying the domain "has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant."

Asked about the seizure of the sites, State Department spokesperson Ned Price referred reporters on a briefing call to the Department of Justice, which did not immediately provide comment.

The move comes just days after the election of Iranian hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as the nation's next president in a process the US State Department called "pre-manufactured" and not free and fair. All of Raisi's serious rivals were barred from the race and overall voter turnout was 48.8%, the lowest figure since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

In a news conference Monday, the Iranian President-elect ruled out a meeting with US President Joe Biden and called on the US to lift sanctions on Tehran and rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.