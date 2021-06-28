US forces in Syria came under rocket fire, a day after US carried out airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias

No imminent deal

Blinken told the New York Times in an interview published Saturday that the US could walk away from talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal and said that a potential decision point is "getting closer."

That decision could come if Iran continues to develop its nuclear program beyond the limits allowed in the Iran nuclear deal, Blinken said. "If this continues, if they continue to spin more sophisticated centrifuges at higher and higher levels, we will get to a point where it will be very difficult as a practical matter" to return to the deal as it was initially agreed to, he said.

Blinken made similar comments in a news conference in France on Friday, saying that he could not pinpoint a deadline when the US would walk away.

"I can't put a date on it, but it's something that we are conscious of. Having said that, we are only going to reach an agreement with Iran if it makes good on its obligations under the JCPOA. And again, we're just not there yet, so we'll see," Blinken told reporters.

Blinken also made clear that after six rounds of indirect negotiations in Geneva over the last few months, a deal is not imminent.