US defense officials divided over potential for Iranian attack on eve of grim anniversary

Yet others in the Pentagon contend that the threat is being exaggerated, with the first senior defense official -- who is directly involved in discussions -- telling CNN that there is "not a single piece of corroborating intel" suggesting an attack by Iran may be imminent.

President Donald Trump has fueled some of the uncertainty, reportedly asking in a mid-November meeting for military options he could use against Iran. He then threatened Iran after a December 21 attack on the US embassy in Baghdad that senior US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, attributed to Iraqi militias affiliated with Tehran.

"Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets," Trump tweeted from aboard Air Force One after a December 23 White House meeting on Iranian threats. "Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN."

Trump then offered "some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over."

A defense official tells CNN that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley "is paying extremely close attention to the situation. The military doesn't believe an attack is imminent, but is taking all precautions to ensure they deter Iran while protecting US forces."