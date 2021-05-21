US Covid-19 vaccination pace is down by nearly half in the last month. These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns

"Let's move on with our lives. And the fact that we're fighting these things is incredibly frustrating, because we're fighting ourselves, not just the virus anymore," Jha said.

Differing expectations for booster timeline

Meanwhile, to combat the threat of variants as well as the general decrease in one's immunity over time, booster shots may be required in the future. But experts are split on if and when that will happen.

In the US, people should prepare to have a booster shot within a year, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Thursday.

"We have to see how long the protection lasts. We know it lasts at least six months," Murthy told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, adding that the most important thing right now is for people to get vaccinated and help those around them do the same.

"I really believe that this is our time to rise again, and we're going to do that by getting vaccinated, protecting ourselves and stepping up to protect one another," Murthy said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday the timeline for needing a booster shot is currently unclear.