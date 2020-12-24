US coronavirus deaths are projected to reach 567,000 by April, even amid vaccine rollout

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in 18 US states as Americans ready for the Christmas holiday.. CNN's Lucy Kafanov reports.

More than 1 million people have received their first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, but an influential coronavirus model projects the US death toll will climb well over a half million, topping 567,000 by April 1.

The latest projection from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation notes that number could explode further to 731,000 by April 1 if states ease mandates aimed at containing the novel coronavirus.

But we could save tens of thousands of lives. More than 33,000 lives could be saved by the projected vaccine rollout, the IHME said, and 45,000 could be saved if the rollout were more rapid.

Across the country, the use of masks has increased to 74%, the IHME said, and if it were to expand even further to 95%, there could be 49,000 fewer deaths by April 1.

The latest IHME model comes as the US has put its hopes in the rollout of its recently authorized Covid-19 vaccines. Operation Warp Speed has distributed about 9.5 million doses and administered at least one million doses as of early Thursday, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.