US Capitol Police says threats against members of Congress up 107% compared to 2020
Secret Service director on how Capitol could have prepared better for riot; a DC Police officer accuses politicians of whitewashing the riot.

US Capitol Police said Friday that there has been a 107% increase in threats against members of Congress this year compared to 2020 and the department is "confident" the number of cases will continue to increase.

"As the Department has previously reported, the number of threats made against Congress has increased significantly. This year alone, there has been a 107% increase in threats against Members compared to 2020," USCP said in a press release on security recommendations detailed in a third preliminary report by its inspector general.

"Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase," it adds.

The third Capitol Police Inspector General report has not yet been released by the watchdog is expected to testify about its contents next week.

The IG's previous two reports detailed the department's "deficiencies" leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House Administration Committee has announced it will hold a hearing on Monday entitled, "Oversight of the January 6th Attack: United States Capitol Police Threat Assessment and Counter Surveillance Before and During the Attack."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

