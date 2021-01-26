US Capitol officers debating no-confidence vote for leaders in charge during Capitol riots

US Capitol Police officers are in preliminary discussions over holding a no-confidence vote targeting department leaders who were working on the day when Donald Trump supporters led an insurrection into the building, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

The vote would target acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman, who was promoted into the agency's top job following the resignation of Steven Sund after the insurrection. At least four additional chiefs may be targeted as part of any no-confidence vote, the three sources said.

The discussion comes amid comments Pittman made to congressional members during a closed-door briefing Tuesday, where she said that the "department failed to meet its own high standards" on January 6. Pittman called the insurrection a "terrorist attack" and offered her "sincerest apologies on behalf of the department."

One source told CNN that Pittman was the operational chief that day and "never took control of the radio or commanded officers what to do in any way shape or form."