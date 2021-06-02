US Army will not investigate Flynn's comments about a coup after he appeared to endorse one

"Let me be VERY CLEAR - There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort," the message said.

Some QAnon followers are obsessed with the idea that the US military will somehow put former President Donald Trump back into office. Some believed and hoped Trump would declare martial law on Inauguration Day to stop Joe Biden from entering the White House.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that "the department is not going to have an official comment one way on this."

Flynn's comments have prompted criticism from some lawmakers, including Rep. Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat serving as vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee, who said on Monday that Flynn's comments were "dangerous" and "incredibly concerning," adding that she thinks official action against him should be considered.