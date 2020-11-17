US announces further drawdown of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq before Biden takes office

Miller's announcement comes a day after CNN reported US military commanders were anticipating that Trump would give a formal order to begin a further withdrawal of US troops from both countries.

The news prompted criticism from several GOP lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who did not refer to Trump by name but voiced his clear opposition to a rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, saying it would "hurt our allies."

"We're playing a limited -- limited -- but important role in defending American national security and American interests against terrorists who would like nothing more than for the most powerful force for good in the world to simply pick up our ball and go home," the Kentucky Republican said in a speech from the Senate floor on Monday.

"There's no American who does not wish the war in Afghanistan against terrorists and their enablers had already been conclusively won," he said. "But that does not change the actual choice before us now. A rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight -- delight -- the people who wish us harm."