US and China trade barbs after Blinken warns of need to respect global order or face a 'more violent world'

Blinken and Sullivan had used their opening remarks to stress their interest in a global order and the concerns they have heard from allies about China's behavior.

"Our administration is committed to leading with diplomacy to advance the interests of the United States and to strengthen the rules-based international order," Blinken said. "That system is not an abstraction. It helps countries resolve differences peacefully, coordinate multilateral efforts effectively and participate in global commerce with the assurance that everyone is following the same rules. The alternative to a rules-based order is a world in which might makes right and winners take all. And that would be a far more violent and unstable world for all of us."

The message closely aligned with the theme administration officials had stressed in the days leading up to the Alaska meeting: the US will not shift from the increasingly tough position on Beijing taken by the Trump administration, but Biden's team has said it plans to apply those tougher standards more effectively by working closely with allies -- and they'll seek to do it without the internal divisions that plagued the Trump administration or the former President's name-calling, which many analysts say undermined US-China policy in the past.