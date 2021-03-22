US and allies announce sanctions against Chinese officials for 'serious human rights abuses' against Uyghurs

David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, said Monday that China's sanctions on MEPs, the Human Rights Subcommittee and EU bodies are "unacceptable and will have consequences."

The European Commission Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs High Representative Josep Borrell said Monday that China's retaliatory sanctions against EU officials are "regrettable and unacceptable."

"Rather than change its policies and address our legitimate concerns, China has again turned a blind eye, and these measures are regrettable and unacceptable," he said during a news conference in Brussels on Monday. Borrell pointed to China's sanctions against "members of the European Parliament, scholars, and entities with a political and security committee, the Subcommittee on human rights, as well as to national foundations" and said, "This is something that we consider unacceptable, it doesn't answer our legitimate concerns."

Borrell went on to reiterate that China's action will not change "the European Union's determination to defend human rights and to respond to serious violations and abuses," calling on Beijing to engage in dialogue on Human Right's issues, instead of continuing to be "confrontational."

"Human rights are inalienable rights," Sassoli said.