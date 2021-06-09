US Ambassador to Belarus says new sanctions are coming 'soon'

"We've been very closely looking at exactly which authorities we can apply to a variety of individuals," she said. She also said the Biden administration was "focused on a new executive order on the earliest possible timeline."

"You're exactly right. 2006 was a long time ago," she said in response to committee chairman Sen. Bob Menendez, who referenced the executive order on Belarus issued by then-President George W. Bush.

"It was a very different world, and there is room for us to do an awful lot with a new executive order. That is an effort that is underway," Fisher said. "Our goal remains that we are at, we're focused on promoting accountability for those individuals and entities who are responsible for, or are complicit in the regime's of violent repression of civil society and for those human rights abuses. So we will continue to bring new authorities and new tools of pressure to bear."

The announcement of forthcoming sanctions comes ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to whom Lukashenko is closely linked.

The US Ambassador told lawmakers that "Moscow has in every way taken advantage of Belarus' vulnerabilities as they have endured this dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko and they will continue to do so."