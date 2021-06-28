US airstrikes follow a spate of sophisticated attacks by Iran using new drones that can avoid US surveillance

"Someone could get killed, and more so than in the past, because things are accurate," said one US military official who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. "We think they're actually aiming them -- and the warheads on these things are pretty substantial."

Critical for officials tracking the threat from these new drones is that many use GPS to find their target, making them much harder to defend against.

"What we used to do in the past is try to jam the link between the person flying it and the aircraft or take it over," the former intelligence official told CNN. "That is still what we try to do, but ... now they just send it to a GPS. There's no link, there's nothing to jam, there's nothing to take over."

It also "makes them less visible," that person said. "If they're talking to somebody then they emit something, it's easier for us to find. It allows us to take it back to the point of origin."

These smaller drones are also "increasingly used by enemy forces for intelligence-gathering on US and allied bases," a spokesman for the US mission in Iraq confirmed to CNN.

Heightened political tensions