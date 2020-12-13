US agencies investigating hacking of government networks

The US Commerce Department confirmed it has been the victim of a data breach, and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also confirmed the data security incident. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.

The US Commerce Department confirmed Sunday it has been the victim of a data breach.

"We can confirm there has been a breach in one of our bureaus," the Commerce Department said in a statement to CNN. "We have asked CISA and the FBI to investigate, and we cannot comment further at this time."

The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also confirmed the data security incident, telling CNN in a statement, "We have been working closely with our agency partners regarding recently discovered activity on government networks."

"CISA is providing technical assistance to affected entities as they work to identify and mitigate any potential compromises," the statement continued.

Reuters was first to report on the data breach.