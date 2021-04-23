UPS driver sprints across busy street to rescue a young boy pinned under a heavy package

"I pictured my boys in his situation, obviously, and you go into full parent mode, full dad mode," Angel told WBBM.

Pratt said Angel made sure Max was OK and then helped her get the package inside.

"I went to get the package and he was like, 'No, no, no. I'm taking it inside for you. Where do you want me to put it?'" Pratt said. "He was so nice."

Pratt said Max, who turns 5 next month, wasn't hurt. Max told CNN he felt a little "ouchie."

"I think he just saw all four years of his life flash before his eyes more than anything," she said.

She said she's grateful to Angel and hopes that UPS gives him a bonus or makes him employee of the month. Max calls him "The Package Man" and said he's nice.

Pratt said they've talked with Max about not going to the door alone and reminded him to get help from mom or dad when the package is too big.

She said it hasn't slowed him down at all.

"Oh my gosh, he wants to do everything. Which is good," she said. "I'm all about independence, but safety too. It's a balance."

One thing Max is very clear about is that he does not like that hammock.

"I told her not to get it," he said. "I've already fallen out of it three times."