Uproar over Thanksgiving candies as Chinese university says it does not promote 'Western holidays with religious connotations'

Xi said in 2016 that China must "build universities into strongholds that adhere to Party leadership," adding the Party must raise the ability of its grassroots organizations at schools to do "ideological and political work."

Government critics have pointed to a growing number of cases involving liberal professors and students being silenced or expelled -- often after being reported by other students -- as examples of tightening ideological control and vanishing academic freedom in the country's higher education sector.

Authorities have also been working to include more of Xi's writings and opinions as part of a mandatory university curriculum. Beginning in the fall 2020 semester, 37 of China's best colleges and universities started offering a course titled "An Overview of Socialist Thought with Chinese Characteristics in Xi Jinping's New Era."

While the century-old Harbin Institute of Technology wasn't among the 37, the elite school was recently blacklisted by the Trump administration due to its alleged ties to the People's Liberation Army, with its students banned from entering the US and its access to critical engineering software reportedly cut off.

"Given the US sanctions against the school, what the student did was quite reasonable," wrote one user on Weibo. "There are so many other days to express one's gratitude -- why do we have to do it on the 'Western Thanksgiving'?"