University of Michigan football coaching legend's son says dad knew doctor was abusing athletes

The players who joined Matt Schembechler on Thursday say, they, too became wary of doctors. Kwiatkowski jeopardized his own health, he said, and Johnson delayed important health care because of his distrust. Both men also struggle with intimacy issues, they said, and Johnson recalled engaging in promiscuous behavior to prove to himself "he was a man."

Christian is now battling prostate cancer, which he says might've been diagnosed earlier if not for his fear of physicians.

"He hurt so many people, and the way I look at it, he didn't just rape the 18-year-old freshman football player -- he raped the men that we grew to become," Christian told CNN last month. "This is affecting us for generations, and nobody will know how many generations of what Anderson has done will affect us."

In a 2020 interview, however, Christian bristled at comparisons between Paterno and Bo Schembechler, saying he was an excellent coach and wasn't to blame for Anderson's abuse. Still, he was "disappointed to find out that Michigan didn't have the integrity the players had," he said.

Other son: 'Bo would've done something'