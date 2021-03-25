Unemployment claims fell to a pandemic low. But there's still a jobs crisis in America

In a healthy economy, when the unemployment rate is below 4%, jobless claims are typically a third of where they currently stand, according to PNC Senior Economist Bill Adams. Between 2017 and 2019, weekly unemployment claims averaged around 230,000. Roughly 9.5 million fewer workers are on payrolls in the United States today than there were before the pandemic

"There is still a ways to go until the labor market regains all the jobs lost over the past year," Adams noted.

Last week's number is actually worse than it appears: Nearly 242,000 people filed for special pandemic unemployment last week, because they were otherwise ineligible to receive standard unemployment insurance.

Each week, Shepherdson said, some companies are either downsizing or throwing in the towel, unable to hang on until the economy reopens. That's why 4.1 million workers remain on unemployment in the United States on a seasonally adjusted basis.