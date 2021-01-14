Uncertain path of Senate trial underscored by chamber's rules and precedent

If the articles were sent Tuesday or before, all of this could be required to occur as inauguration is playing out or shortly thereafter.

Once the trial begins, it gavels into session at 12 p.m. ET every day that follows, save for Sundays, until completion.

It's the period before 12 p.m. that is currently being examined as an option for other Senate business. Once the trial starts on any given day, it is the only business of the Senate that can occur.

There is a clear effort underway to give Biden an opportunity to move forward on his nominees and agenda items during the morning.

Schumer has been working with Republicans to try and see if an agreement could be made to allow Biden to work through nominees in the morning and then turn to an impeachment trial in the afternoons.

"We are working with Republicans to try to find a path forward," Schumer's spokesman told CNN on Thursday.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said on CNN Thursday that Democrats would push to be able to address Biden's legislative and nominee agenda while working through the trial.

"We certainly stand ready to do both at the same time," Gillibrand said in an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan.