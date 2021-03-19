UN secretary general calls upon US to lead the way in fighting extremism

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is warning that White supremacy, neo-Nazism and extremism pose an "international threat" and believes US leaders have a responsibility to lead in combating the issue.

"The US is an enormous influence. The soft power of the US is something that, it is clear in culture, in art, in many other aspects. And so what happens in the US inevitably has a strong influence in other parts of the world," Guterres told CNN's Jim Sciutto in an interview Friday.

"And so this kind of natural leadership creates a particular responsibility for United States leaders and for the American communities because indeed what happens here is known everywhere and inevitably reflects in other parts of the world," he added.

Guterres, however, praised the "fantastic demonstrations of anti-racism" in the US and the young activists leading those demonstrations.