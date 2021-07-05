Ukrainian army's decision to make female soldiers march in high heels sparks backlash

And Olga Stefanishina, vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine; Marina Lazebnaya, minister of social policy; Yulia Laputina, minister for veterans' affairs; and Yekaterina Levchenko, government envoy for gender policy, signed a joint statement criticizing the decision.

"Shoes with heels are incompatible with the combat capability of soldiers, and a 'Prussian' step on a parade in such shoes is a deliberate harm to the health of soldiers," reads the statement, posted on Stefanishina's Facebook page on Friday.

There are 57,000 women serving in the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the post, and the country is introducing NATO standards, under which the principle of equality of rights and obligations of servicemen, regardless of gender, applies unconditionally.

In response to the criticism, the defense ministry uploaded a series of pictures to Facebook of female soldiers from other armies wearing high heels.

But Stefanishina and the cosignatories of her statement pointed out that while the armies of some NATO member countries issue high heels to women as part of their dress uniform, they are not worn while marching in parades.