Ukraine impeachment vs. insurrection impeachment: What to know about Trump's two trials

Here's where we are: A president who survived impeachment for trying to stack the deck against his most-feared election opponent is now facing impeachment again for inciting his supporters to attack Capitol Hill to challenge that same opponent's victory.

When they write about the epic power-corrupting tragedy of these past few years, it'll all seem so circular and poetic. We're now entering what might feel like the closing act of the play, with now-former President Donald Trump already out of office and cut off from social media.

This second impeachment trial is arguably more important, because it's about Trump's attempt to stop American democracy from functioning. But the first one set the precedent of Trump being held to account for trying to pull the levers of his authority to preserve his own power.

Here's a rundown of what happened leading up to the first impeachment in late 2019 and the last Senate trial in early 2020.

Trump's first impeachment was a complicated affair