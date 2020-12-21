UK travel ban: These countries have imposed new restrictions

Canada

Canada says it will ban most passenger travel from the UK beginning midnight Sunday for at least 72 hours. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the news in a tweet Sunday night saying it was being done to "protect" Canadians across the country.

Chile

The Chilean government announced that all flights to and from the UK will be suspended beginning on Tuesday, and that travelers who have been to the UK in the past 14 days would have to self-quarantine.

Colombia

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced that all flights between Colombia and the UK will be suspended, starting on Monday. Travelers who have been to the UK in the past 14 days will also have to self-quarantine upon entering Colombia, Duque told reporters.

Czech Republic

The Czech government is halting flights from the UK as of 6 a.m. ET Monday in reaction to the new variant of the coronavirus in the UK, a government statement said early Monday.

Denmark