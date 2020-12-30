UK regulator approves Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine. In a statement, the UK government said the country's regulator had authorized the vaccine after it met "strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness." The approval comes weeks after…

UK regulators have approved the use of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to distribute than some alternatives and could in time offer a route out of the pandemic for large parts of the world.

The UK government said it would follow a new immunisation strategy for the vaccine, which will prioritize giving the first in a series of two vaccine doses to as many people as possible, before administering a second dose up to 12 weeks later.

This will apply to both the newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which is already being rolled out.

"This is important because it means that we can get the first dose into more people more quickly and they can get the protection the first dose gives you," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News on Wednesday.

"The scientists and the regulators have looked at the data and found that you get what they call 'very effective protection' from the first dose. The second dose is still important -- especially for the long-term protection -- but it does mean that we will be able to vaccinate more people more quickly than we previously could."