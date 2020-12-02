UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, first shots roll out next week

How the vaccine will be rolled out

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine employs a new approach to making vaccines that uses a piece of genetic material called messenger RNA to prompt the body to make synthetic pieces of the coronavirus and stimulate an immune response. But mRNA is very fragile, so the vaccine must be kept at ultracold temperatures, meaning special storage equipment is required.

Speaking to Sky News, Hancock said there would be "a combination of three modes of delivery." The first will be hospitals, with 50 set up to handle the vaccine and waiting to receive doses. This will be followed by vaccination centers, which he said were being set up now, before a "community rollout" including doctors' offices and pharmacists.

But he noted the need for the Pfizer vaccine to be stored at minus-70 degree Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit) temperatures -- unlike Oxford University and AstraZeneca's vaccine, which has not yet been approved.

"They'll [doctors and pharmacists] also be there should the AstraZeneca vaccine be approved, because that doesn't have these cold storage requirements and so is operationally easier to roll out, but I just want to thank all of the scientists at BioNTech and Pfizer, who are manufacturing this who we've worked so closely with."