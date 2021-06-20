Ugandan Olympic coach tests positive for Covid after arriving in Japan

After the Australian softball team, the Ugandan Olympic team is the next international team to arrive in Japan for pre-Game camp in their host town of Izumisano City in Osaka. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to Uganda's first female boxer about training amid social distancing and her hopes for her …

A coach in Uganda's Olympic team tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Tokyo on Saturday night, according to Japanese officials.

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare said the coach, who has not been named, has no symptoms. It's not yet clear whether the coach, who is in a government facility, will be barred from participating or sent home.

The entire Uganda Olympic delegation, which includes 26 athletes and 30 staff, has been fully vaccinated with two shots of AstraZeneca, Rukare said.

Many received their second dose of the vaccine this month, about three months after receiving their first dose, Rukare said.

The eight others who arrived with the Covid-positive coach have traveled to Izumisano city, in Osaka Prefecture, where they are being hosted, according to Izumisano City official Hideo Takagaki. Rukare said the octet are in a bubble and will be tested daily.

More athletes and staff from the Ugandan Olympic team are due to arrive in Japan in the coming days.