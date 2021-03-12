Two women facing charges for allegedly harassing Uber driver in mask dispute

"I believe the way I sound, the way I look, it does play a major role over here," he said.

In the video, the woman identified as Kimiai can be seen yanking his face mask off, ripping one of the strings that holds the mask in place, making it unwearable.

"Now you about to get beat the f*** up," the woman identified as King says.

The confrontation lasted about 15 minutes, according to Khadka.

It's not clear what happened before or after the 42-second clip. Khadka said his dashcam records only when his car is running, and there were moments that were not recorded because he was parked and refused to drive until all the women were masked. The clip is only a portion of the video that Khadka has given to the SFPD.

Eventually, the women left Khadka's car, he said. But a person "reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and towards the driver," according to Officer Rueca. It's unclear who did this and this moment isn't captured in the 42-second video clip.

The suspects fled the scene, according to a police report, and even though an arrest has been made, the SFPD said it is still investigating the incident.